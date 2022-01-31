Confusion over Chris Hughton’s 'imminent' appointment

Coach Chris Hughton

The Ghana Football Association is rumoured to be at loggerheads with the government over who becomes the next coach of Ghana’s Senior National team.



The Black Stars are without a coach following the dismissal of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac who managed the Ghana side to their worst finish at the Africa Cup of Nations.



Following his exit, some bigwigs in the political space have made recommendations to the Sports Ministry to convince the GFA to appoint English based coach of Ghanaian descent Chris Hughton.

Hughton who last managed Nottingham Forest the English Championship is the suitable coach the NPP government is eyeing to be appointed as coach.



Meanwhile, the GFA have also set sights on another coach who they are convinced is well prepared to manage the Black Stars.



According to reports, officials at the GFA want to offer the top job to Dortumund’s assistant coach, Otto Addo to become the next Black Stars coach.



Addo who is a skill coach at Dortmund was appointed as one of the deputies to former Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac during his recent second stint.



The former Ghana international also worked as a scout for Kwesi Appiah in 2019 for the AFCON where he contributed as a scout.

However, due to his work schedule at the German club, Addo was unable to be with the Black Stars for the 2021 AFCON but often travelled with the team during international breaks.



The Ghana FA is therefore confident that when handed the Black Stars job permanently, Addo will be able to manage the team to their expectations.



Meanwhile, according to reports some officials of the GFA have arrived in Germany to convince Otto Addo to accept the Black Stars job.



It appears government who through the Sports Ministry is responsible for paying the Black Stars coach is not enthused by the position of the GFA who have in previous time fired coaches for failing to achieve their targets.



The Black Stars are eyeing qualification to the Mundial after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.