Confusion rocks Asante Kotoko's top hierarchy amid Prosper Narteh Ogum's resignation

The resignation of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach of Asante Kotoko seems to be "unearthing the already existing internal divisions" in the rank and file of the club.
Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum is reported to have resigned verbally in zoom with the board and management of Asante Kotoko after most of his proposal ahead of the upcoming season was turned down on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Before the close of the day on Friday, July 24, 2022, the commentaries in the media space clearly showed that the Board and management have taken different positions with regard to the future of Dr. Ogum.
While the management, through Emmanuel Dasoberi and Contryman Songo, confirmed the resignation of Dr. Ogum at the said meeting and stated that there was no way back for him.
"The management has accepted his resignation and we won't go back to him. We won't allow Ogum to intimidate the Board and Management for him to be allowed to do what he wants to do in the club.
"You can't disrespect the Board and Management at a meeting and we will come and beg you to come back. He was just afraid to go to Africa and defend the league title that he won," Countryman Songo said on Adom TV.
However, in a statement signed by secretary Kwamina Mensah, the Board of Asante Kotoko denied the resignation of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum at the said zoom meeting.
“The Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko have heard from various social media platforms and news in general that the coach of the club, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has communicated his resignation to the Technical Committee of the Board.
“We inform you that the said coach has neither resigned nor communicated his resignation to the Board. Please disregard any such information,” a statement from the club’s Board Secretary, Kwamina Mensah, read.
Just when the fans thought the division was between the Board and the Management, a statement from Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban has also shown that the Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko is divided about the future of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.
Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban in a Twitter post on Sunday, July 24 cited by GhanaWeb backed the position of the management as he called for the sacking of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach of Asante Kotoko.
"Asante Kotoko is under the stewardship of a great Management Team led by Nana Yaw Amponsah. The success on and off the pitch last season is testament to this fact. The coach should be fired. No one is bigger than the Club. Asante Kotoko remains Supreme…," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum is set to meet with the Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko on Monday, July 25, 2022, in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.
