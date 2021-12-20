Congolese defender Raddy Ovouka leaves Hearts of Oak after terminating contract

Raddy Ovouka

Congolese defender Raddy Ovouka has unilaterally terminated his contract with Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak, according to a letter sent to the club on December 17, 2021.

As a result, the 22-year-old wasn’t involved in the Phobians 2-0 win over Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday evening.



Ghana Sports Online exclusively published details about the player’s imminent departure from the Rainbow Club.



According to a letter written to the Ghanaian double winners, the Congo national team defender claims the 21-time Ghanaian champions have “breached the Standard Player Contract signed between myself and the Club.”



The statement reads: ”As mentioned in the notice of default that was sent to you on 30 November 2021, Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited (the “Club”) has breached the Standard Player Contract signed between myself and the Club.

”Specifically, the Club has not responded to the written offer for the temporary transfer for one season (2022 season) with an option to buy the permanent transfer for the amount of $450,000 provided by New Mexico United.



”In the said notice of default, which remained unanswered, your Club was granted a deadline of fifteen (15) days to take all the necessary steps to facilitate the transfer, including but not limited to signing a temporary (loan) transfer agreement. However, to date, the Club has not complied with its contractual obligations and has breached the contract.



”Thus, pursuant to Art. 14 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, I hereby inform you that my employment contract is now terminated with just cause, as from today 17 December 2021.”