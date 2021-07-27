Congratulations on winning the Ghana Premier League - Fabio Gama to Hearts of Oak

Fabio Gama [red] denied knowing Hearts of Oak early this year

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos has congratulated Accra Hearts of Oak on winning the Ghana Premier League title.

The Brazilian midfielder and his outfit competed for the 2020/2021 league title but fell short as they finished second at the end of the season.



Sadly, it is their bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak that run away with the Ghana Premier League title.



Accepting the defeat in a post-season write-up on his Facebook wall, Fabio Gama has extended a message of congratulations to the Phobians.

“I also want to congratulate Accra Hearts of Oak on the title of Ghana ???????? Premier League, and it was never my intention to disrespect them,” the Brazilian said in his post.



Last season, Fabio Gama was in impressive form as he netted four goals and provided six assists after making 28 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.