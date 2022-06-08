'Congratulations to Kotoko coach' - Pentecost Church ‘claims’ Prosper Ogum after winning GPL title

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

The Church of Pentecost has extended a hearty congratulations to the coach of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, for winning this season’s Ghana Premier League title.



In a post on its social media pages, the church indicated that the coach of the Porcupine Warriors was a member of the Ola District of the Pentecost church.



“Congratulations to head coach of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, a member of the Ola District of THE CHURCH OF PENTECOST, on winning the Ghana Premier League,” the church tweeted.

Asante Kotoko claimed a record-extending 25th Ghana Premier League title on Thursday after securing a draw against AshantiGold in the Adansi derby at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, news portal ‘ghanasoccernet.com’ reported.



The draw was enough to secure the Porcupine Warriors' first title since 2014, dethroning sworn arch-rivals Hearts of Oak, who won the trophy last season.



Prosper Narteh's team went into the game knowing that a point would be enough to secure the title with three games to spare, and they fought hard for it.



They got off to a shaky start, and the Miners took advantage, with in-form attacker Yaw Annor scoring a superb opener.



The goal came in the 10th minute, and it forced Kotoko to improve. They began to create decent opportunities but failed to capitalise as the first half ended.

Kotoko returned from the break more determined, and they were rewarded in the 66th minute when Maxwell Agyemang headed into the net.



Kotoko held on for the draw, which confirmed their title.



Last season, they came close but fell short as Hearts of Oak won the league for the first time in over a decade.



They travelled to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates for pre-season, which has been praised given their spectacular run to the title.



