3
Menu
Sports

Congratulations to the Black Stars; they made us all proud – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.png?resize=900%2C600&ssl=1 Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has congratulated the Black Stars for qualifying Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana national team after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria in Abuja last Tuesday secured qualification to this year’s world cup courtesy of the away goal rule.

Speaking to Asempa FM this evening, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lauded the Black Stars team, stressing that the players made everyone proud.

“I want to first congratulate the Ghana Black Stars for qualifying to the World Cup. They made all of us extremely proud,” the North Tongu MP added.

Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has appealed to the Ghana FA to maintain the current Black Stars squad and the technical team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

“Coach Otto Addo and the whole technical team should be maintained after such a great show,” he said.

This is the view of Ghana President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

View his Timepath below:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Should Otto Addo be made permanent Black Stars coach?
Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey to switch nationality and play for Ghana at World Cup
Ato Essien took Ghc130m to set up another bank - Prosecutor
Otto Addo: The lanky winger who made history with Ghana
George Boateng points out the tactical formation which blunted Nigeria
An NDC MP demanded removal of Minority leader - Muntaka
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
'Indisposed' Chieftaincy Minister was in Parliament - Majority affirms
Meet the 4 former footballers leading African teams to Qatar 2022