Consider us for 'Top Six' - Hearts of Oak pleads with GHALCA

Hearts Of Oak 45678 Accra Hearts of Oak are champions of the FA Cup

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has called on the leadership of the Ghana League Club Association [GHALCA] to consider playing 'Top 6' instead of 'Top 4' ahead of their Africa campaign next season.

The Phobians finished 6th with 48 points at the just-ended 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Having finished out of the top four, Hearts of Oak will not be part of the top four competition which is organized by GHALCA.

Hearts of Oak despite their poor campaign defended their FA Cup title against Bechem United to represent the country in the Confederations Cup.

However, Opare Addo has appealed to GHALCA to consider them for the competition despite finishing in the 6th position.

According to him, the games will serve as preparatory grounds for them ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup campaign next season.

"We are appealing to GHALCA to organize a 'Top 6' or 'G6' preseason competition," he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

"Instead of 'Top 4', the Top 6 will give both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko get the chance to prepare adequately for Africa," he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko who emerged as the 2021/222 Ghana Premier League will play in the CAF Champions League.

Source: footballghana.com
