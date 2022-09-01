Construct first-class natural pitch, not astro turf - George Afriyie tells GFA

Former GFA Vice President, George Afriyie

The former vice president of the Ghana Football Association has called for the construction of a first-class natural pitch instead of an astro turf pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence, Prampram.

George Afriyie noted that the government has already taken it upon itself to construct astro turf pitches, hence the GFA must focus on constructing green grass pitches across the country.



“We already have existing Astro-turf and all over the country the government is building Astro-turfs, I think we should take advantage of this and build a first-class training pitch which is green grass,” George Afriyie said at the GFA Congress on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.



He added, “oftentimes we refer to government through the National sports authority for the Accra Sports stadium and you know the difficulties we go through so I think the Executive Council should reconsider the benefit of using the betpawa deal for Astro-turf instead of green grass field because countries are even moving away from Astro-turf.”



The GFA president, Kurt Okraku, on Tuesday, cut sod with betpawa’s Mr Eazi for the construction of one astro turf pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence, Prampram.



The construction of the astroturf pitch is part of the three-year sponsorship deal that the GFA signed with betpawa as headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League.



betPawa signed on to become sponsors of the Ghana Premier League until the 2025/26 season in a deal worth six million dollars ($6m).

