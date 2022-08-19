Cooperate with Zongo Development Fund to maintain astroturfs – Fund CEO

Arafat Sulemana Abdulai (left) meets some traditional leaders in the Western Region

Obrempong Dr Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF), has urged communities who have benefitted from the construction of Community Sports and Social Centres (Astro Turfs) to “cooperate and collaborate effectively with the Fund for the efficient maintenance and durability of the facilities.”

Dr Abdulai said the construction of astroturfs is a clear implementation of the mandate of the Fund in the area of Sports, Recreation and Community Mobilisation for Social Cohesion and Economic Development. The Fund, he stated, has invested in the construction of 20 Community Sports and Social Centres (Astroturfs), thereby emerging as the foremost provider of community sports infrastructure in the country.



The CEO of ZoDF noted that the Fund recognizes the “inexhaustible sporting assets in Zongo communities and remains committed to providing enabling infrastructure to unearth, harness and nurture these talents for sustainable socio-economic growth and development.”



Additionally, the opportunities for community mobilisation through the festivals, and diverse social and cultural events to promote social cohesion in Zongos and other beneficiary communities are immense. These facilities, the CEO continued, provide suitable avenues for bringing communities together and promoting ethnoreligious dialogue.



Obrempong Dr Abdulai made these statements at the inspection of the Community Sports and Social Centre (astroturf) in Essikado, Western Region, funded by the Zongo Development Fund, last Friday.



The programme included a football gala competition among teams in the Western Region witnessed by the Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketia; Member of Parliament for Essikado Ketan, Joe Ghartey; the Queen mother of Essikado, other dignitaries and the general public

Obrempong Abdulai expressed gratitude to the Omanhene and the Member of Parliament for the support and cooperation rendered to the Fund towards the construction of the facility.



Dr Abdulai also stated that arrangements are progressing for the inauguration of management committees involving all key stakeholders for all astroturfs in order to ensure the efficient maintenance of the facilities, and generate revenue for the replication of the facilities in other Zongo communities.



For his part, Nana Nketia heaped commendation on the Zongo Development Fund and Dr Abdulai for the provision of the facility and said that the facility will contribute to the “enhancement of sporting activities, promote commercial activities and provide avenues for community engagement and mobilization.”



Obrempong Dr Abdulai later paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene at his palace.



The CEO was accompanied by Mr Abdul Majeed Adam, Programmes and Projects; Mr Hafiz Mohammed Bamba; Monitoring and Evaluation and Ahmed Ayuba, Corporate Affairs and Public Relations Office.