Coronavirus: Ghana start dey investigate 3 health officials who 'dey sell Covid-19 vaccines'

National Security arrest de three over allegations that dem steal vaccines den sell for profit

Ghana Health Service begin investigations into how three health officials steal den sell Covid-19 vaccines.

National Security arrest de three over allegations that dem steal vaccines den sell for profit, while de vaccines be free.



Occupational Health and Safety Officer, Cosmos Allotey dey receive de stolen vaccines from one Pabitey wey another suspect, Dzisenu dey administer each shot of de vaccine to people for around $30 dollars.



Director General of de Ghana Health Service (GHS), Patrick Kumah Aboagye addressing de press on de matter talk say dem start dey work plus National Security and de health institutions to uncover de theft case.

"We initiate some administrative procedure for de various leadership in those centre's to assist us plus report den also uncover other ones we no know about" Mr Kumah Aboagye talk.



According to GHS dem make ready to cooperate plus de security agencies to uncover de circumstances wey lead to de theft den tins.