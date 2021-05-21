Coronavirus: International Travel update from di WHO as EU wan re-open border

Kontris start to dey open borders as vaccinations dey rise across Europe

Di World Health Organisation don tok say e no dey safe to restart international travel, despite di progress wey don dey with vaccine programmes.

WHO chief for Europe, Hans Kluge tok say di situation still dey weak as threat full and uncertainty like new variants of di virus.



Based on dis, e add say pipo need to take care and rethink or avoid international travel.



Oga Kluge dey tok dis one afta some number of kontris don take di first steps to resume cross-border travel in as plan to save dia tourism industry wey di pandemic don affect well-well.



"Di progress dey fragile. We don dey dis situation before. Make we no make di same mistakes wey we make dis time last year, wey lead to di resurgence of Covid-19..." Hans Kluge tok.



"We don learn our lesson di hard way. We dey dey di right direction but we need to keep watchful eye on dis virus wey don claim di lives of nearly 1.2 million pipo for dis region."



Wetin be European Union plan for International Travel

Yesterday, 19 May, European Union member states recommend say make dem relax coronavirus restrictions on travel into EU for fully-vaccinated pipo and those from kontris wit low infection rates.



Di EU ambassadors say dis go allow individual member states to decide on di specific rules and fit still request covid testing.



Travellers go then need to dey vaccinated wit injection wey EU and World Health Organisation approve.



Di EU go decide di list of kontris wey dem wan permit to come in on Friday, 21 May.



Currently only pipo from seven kontries (including Australia, Israel and Singapore,) fit enta EU on holiday, regardless of dia vaccination status.



Meanwhile, bars, shops and cultural spaces across France don reopen dia doors as di kontri start to dey lift restrictions.

France don also push back dia nationwide curfew from 19:00 to 21:00.



Austria don also allow restaurants, cinemas and theatres to open for di first time in six months.



Austria goment don also announce say travellers from certain kontris wit low rates of infections no longer need to quarantine from Wednesday, although dem go still need to provide proof of negative test, vaccinations or recent infection.



