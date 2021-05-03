Coronavirus: Nigeria ban travellers from India, Brazil, Turkey - See category of pipo e affect

File photo of passengers olus airline staff for airport

Nigeria goment say dem go ban anybody wey no be Nigerian wey don visit Brazil, India or Turkey in di last 14 days make e no enta di kontri.

Chairman of di Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to di goment of di federation, Boss Mustapha give di informate inside statement.



E say goment take di decision sake of di rising cases of Covid- 19 and di increasing numbers of pipo wey don die wit di infection for some parts of di world.



Di ban according to di statement go take effect from Tuesday, 4th May and dem go check am again afta four weeks.



Oga Mustapha say di travel ban no concern passengers wey just dey pass through dis kontris.



"Dis precautionary measures dey necessary make oda kontris no bring di infection come Nigeria, make di kontri for no begin record high cases again.

"Pipo wey no carry di Nigerian passport and dos wey no dey live for Nigeria wey visit Brazil, India or Turkey no go dey allowed to enta di kontri.



Any airlines or passengers wey fail to obey dis new travel advisory go pay compulsory fine of $3,500 for each passenger."



Wetin go happun to Nigerians wey visit di kontris in di last 14 days:



According to di statement, any Nigerian or pesin wey dey live for Nigeria wey visit these kontris in di last 14 days must undergo compulsory quarantine for one week for goment-approved facility when dem land.



All passengers wey dey land Nigeria go now show negative COVID-19 test wey dem take within 72 hours before dem start dia journey instead of di before-before 96 hours period.

Dis na wetin passengers wey dey enta Nigeria from these kontris go experience





Within 24 hours of arrival, di pesin go do COVID-19 PCR test.

"If e test positive, di passenger go dey admitted for goment-approved treatment centre, in line wit national treatment protocols.

"If na negative, di passenger go remain for quarantine and go repeat di PCR test again on di 7th day of their quarantine."

According to di guidelines, passengers wey dey land Nigeria from other kontris must do seven-day self-isolation for their final destination.

Dem must also carry out COVID-19 PCR test on day 7 for di selected laboratory and appropriate authorities go monitor dem.

Nigeria, Africa most populous kontri don report over 165,000 cases of di coronavirus and 2,063 deaths since di virus first start for China for di end of 2019.