Coronavirus: Rare blood clots get link wit coronavirus vaccine? - Wetin you need to know

Pipo dey investigate weda cases of rare blood clot get connection wit di vaccine

Sabi pipo dey investigate weda cases of rare blood clot get connection wit di Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Di link between di vaccine and dis rare clots - wey dem dey call CVSTs - e neva get prove, but sabi pipo say evidence dey but sabi pipo also say evidence dey "firm up".



Di Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), di group of UK sabi pipo wey dey give advice how to use vaccines, dey recommend now say make dem give healthy pipo wey dey under di age of 30 different vaccine.



Wetin be CVST clots?



CVST na cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. To put am in simple form, dis na blood clot or blood turn lump inside di big vein wey dey inside di brain.



Blood dey normally travel through di veins from di brain back to di heart.



Di CVST clot fit block di flow of blood inside di brain, dis go reduce oxygen supply and fit cause damage - dat is e go stop di central nervous system from working properly.



Dem don also find rare clots for oda areas, like di big veins inside di abdomen, for pipo wey don collect di Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and for small cases, for some arteries (di vessels wey dey carry blood from the heart to organs).



Why clots dey happun?



Nobody dey sure yet, but e get some tins wey dem share in common.

For di CVST cases wey dem dey investigate, dem discover say all di patients get low numbers of platelets - dis na blood cells wey dey normally help repair bleeding for body.



Dem also discover say di patients get one particular antibody (immune protein wey dey usually help fight against infection) for dia blood wey dey activate platelets.



Di antibody dey cause di platelets to mistakenly clump together and form clots or lumps, and den also activate di clotting system for oda parts of di body.



Di combination of clots or lumps and low platelets na one of di tins doctors dey look for now.



But e still get plenty tin wey dem still need to understand about di process.



How I want take know say I get one?



Anyone wey get any of dis symptoms four days or more afta e collect di vaccine, make e go hospital sharply for medical help:



Very serious headache wey no gree go



You no fit see well

Shortness of breath



Chest pain



Leg dey swell



Stomach/abdominal pain wey no gree go



Unusual bruise or injury/mark for di pinpoint wey spread pass di place wey dem give you di vaccine injection



Neurological symptoms lik weakness for legs or temporary abnormality for your movement



How long after di vaccine clots dey appear?



Most cases wey dem don see dey happun between four days and few weeks afta pipo collect di vaccine injection.



Sabi pipo for UK dey now suggest make doctors dey consider dis rare condition as a diagnosis for anyone wey get matching symptoms up to one month afta dem don collect di vaccine.

How rare dis clots dey?



According to di UK medical regulator, the MHRA, dem don identify 79 cases, and 19 pipo don die.



Dis na out of more dan 20 million doses of di AstraZeneca vaccine wey dem don give for UK.



Dem still dey consider all di data or imformate and e possible say more informate go still dey as time dey go.



From di current information, di general risk of dis types of clots afta pesin collect di vaccine, na like one pesin out of 250,000 pipo.



Though e still rare, e be like dis risk dey increase for young pipo.



The JCVI dondecide say - as e be say healty pipo under di age of 30 get lower risk of falling seriously sick sake of Covid - di balance of risks and benefits means make dem offer dem different jab, if one dey available.



Sabi pipo dey clear say for majority of pipo di benefits of di vaccine seriously make sense pass di risks.



Dem fit treat di clots?

Generally, di quicker dem identify cases, di better for di patient.



Treatment fit involve different medicines and include immunoglobulins - immune proteins - wey dem dey give through drip.



Dem dey send some patients home wit new generation blood thinners and dem go monitor dem regularly.



According to blood sabi pesin, Prof Adrian Newland, current evidence suggest say 75% of pipo dey survive.



One panel of blood sabi pipo for UK don put togeda guidance for doctors, wey dem dey constantly update.



Covid vaccines dey linked to clots?



Prof Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of di JCVI, say dem don get some cases wit Pfizer and one case during di clinical trial of di Janssen vaccine, but say: "Dem dey extremely rare and so e hard to decide if na di vaccine cause am or not."



Im say if link dey proven to di AstraZeneca vaccine, scientists go need to look closely at other jabs - such as Janssen - which use similar methods to deliver di vaccine.



