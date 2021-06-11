Coronavirus: Why Ghana govment buy Sputnik V vaccine for $19 instead $10 factory price

Di overpriced vaccine don dey cause kasala for di kontri

Ministry of Health for Ghana justify reasons why dem decide to buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine for $19 instead of $10 wey be factory price.

Dem come forward explain de reason after reports emerge from Norwegian newspaper, VG say Ghana go buy vaccines from one Sheik den another Norwegian who allegedly dey on wanted list of Police for money laundering.



But Ministry of Health say dema reason for buying de vaccine at $19 be sake of dem enter de market after attempts to secure products directly from Russia govment fail.



"Sake of no response from direct channels den global shortage of de vaccine, MoH, on 9th March, 2021 respond to one offer from office of Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of United Arab Emirates for supply of 3.4 million doses of Sputnik V vaccines at unit cost of $19," Kwabena Boadu-Afari, Chief Director for Ministry of Health explain inside statement wey dem release.



Ghana order for 300,000 doses but Ministry of Health say dem no receive am yet, conditions dey for Ghana to opt out if dem no meet supply conditions.



So far Ghana vaccinate some 1,230,000 people out of which 376,000 get de full Covid-19 dosage representing 1.2% of de total population who receive full vaccine.

Although dis go cost govment $5.7 million, Ghanaian authorities say dem rather negotiate de unit price go down from proposed $25 to $19.



Dem explain say land transport, shipment, insurance, handling den special storage charges be reason for de price de supplier quote.



All dis deal happen at de time where Covid-19 shortage hit de world, despite dis global shortage dem still dey work to secure nore vaccines for Ghanaians.



Ghana so far don record some 93,362 COVID-19 cases out of which 787 die of de disease, meanwhile recoveries dey stand 92,362 across de country.



