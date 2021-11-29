Coronavirus has killed Chinese partners who were supposed to renovate Sunyani Coronation Park - MP

The state of Sunyani Coronation Park

Sunyani Coronation Park in a poor state

Sunyani Coronation Park closed down



Renovation of Sunyani Coronation Park to cost GH¢45,000



Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East Constituency has disclosed the reason behind government’s failure to renovate the Sunyani Coronation Park.



Ameyaw Cheremeh details that negotiations were ongoing to have the park renovated but the local contractor who was billed to undertake the project lost his Chinese partners to the coronavirus pandemic.



He said that the death of the Chinese partners stalled the talks but he is now making attempts to get find new ways of getting the park ready for use.



“I was having some discussion with some people and I told them about plans to renovate Sunyani Coronation park. I thought it was a secret but it was however leaked. It was true but unfortunately Covid-19 has killed the partners of the contractor in China. We are now trying to get alternative means to work on it,” he said on Kumasi-based Nimdee FM.

The Sunyani Coronation Park has been on a shutdown since it was rejected by the Club Licensing Committee of the Ghana Football Association as centre for the Division One League.



Clubs like Brong Ahafo United, Bofoakwa Tano and Young Apostles have been forced to play their home matches at different centres due to the rejection.



The Bono Regional Director of the National Sports Authority earlier this month disclosed that the rehabilitation of the facility will cost GH¢45,000.



Boateng told the GNA that “a lot of work had to be done if the park can host the matches. We have to raise wire meshes in and around the inner perimeters to ensure supporters and spectators can't jump over unto the pitch.



“The tunnel which connects from the main entrance of the pitch to the dressing room must also be completed so that players can pass through without spectators having access to them”, he explained.