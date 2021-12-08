'Corrupt' inefficient' NSA not fit for purpose - Saddick Adams slams

Angel FM sports host, Saddick Adams

NSA order GFA to postpone GPL matches

Accra Sports Stadium to undergo maintenance



NSA is not fit for purpose- Saddick Adams



The head of sports for Angel Broadcasting Network , Saddick Adams has labelled the National Sports Authority(NSA) as a 'corrupt and inefficient' institute.



According to the renowned journalist, the NSA is not good at carrying out its duties because it is headed by people who earn the favour of the government in power.



His comment is in reaction to the NSA scheduling maintenance works at the Accra Sports Stadium within a period that clubs will use the venue for their respective matches.

In a statement signed by the chairman, Peter Twumasi, the institute stated that the national stadium will undergo maintenance between December 13 to December 26.



The NSA further stated that the Ghana FA should postpone all matches that would clash with the date set for maintenance.



Saddick Adams took to his Twitter to react to the release.



"I think National stadia in Ghana should be privatised or its management is handed to professional individuals and not party appointees."



"The National Sports Authority, has for years, been one of the most corrupt and inefficient regulatory bodies and is not fit for that purpose."

Meanwhile, the venue is said to have been booked by corporate entities for musical concerts during the festive season. GT Bank has a pencilled event at the venue on December 17, 2021.



Below is a tweet about GT Bank's event



