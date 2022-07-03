Cote D’Ivoire referee Frederic Francois to officiate Ghana’s CHAN qualifier against Benin

Black Stars B

Kouassi Frederic Francois Biro from Côte D'Ivoire has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football as the Centre referee for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Algeria 2022 first-round qualifier between Ghana and Benin.

The 37-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Ashumu Hermann Arthur Melaine Aguie (Assistant I), Kalilou Bamba (Assistant II) and Patrick Tanguy Jean Philippe Vlei (Fourth Referee) while Joseph Zangreyanogho from Burkina Faso works as Match Commissioner. Ghana’s Christiana Baah has been handed the role of a COVID-19 officer for the match.



The match between the Black Galaxies and Benin will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 16H00 with the 2nd leg set for Cotonou on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The winner of the two legs will play Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers for a ticket to the tournament in Algeria.