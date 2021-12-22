Could Kudus Mohammed be fit in time for AFCON?

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed and captain Dusan Tadic

Black Stars key midfielder Kudus Mohammed is currently nursing an injury and is a major doubt for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.



However, the talented player has been included in Ghana’s provisional list for the AFCON next month.



The Ajax midfielder picked up the injury in November 2021 when Ghana hosted South Africa in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Cape Coast. The extent of his injury is currently unknown.

Ajax coach Erik Ten Haag shared his frustration on Kudus' injury.



“It is a serious injury. That will take a while. I don't know whether he will be able to get into action this calendar year. It is very annoying that he was injured again,” the Ajax manager shared after the win against KRC Waalwijk.



Erik Ten Hag continued, “He had just been fit for a while and has played a number of games. He played a very good role against Borussia Dortmund. It's extremely disappointing, especially for himself. He is deeply disappointed that it will happen to him again. We'll have to pull him out and he'll have to lift himself up again.”



Ghana will be hopeful that the 21-year-old recovers in time to join the team for the tournament that is 18 days away from start.