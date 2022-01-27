Country Man Songo defends Andre Ayew, charges Black Stars players to learn from him

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Ghanaian Sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyeman better known as Countryman Songo is confident the national team would have developed if many players had emulated Andre Dede Ayew’s selfless character.



Speaking in an interview on Metro TV on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the sports journalist singled out Andre Ayew as the most committed player in the Back Stars.



“The way Ayew is playing and the way he wants to do everything for us. If his other colleagues have the same spirit, it will be well with Ghana,” Songo told Paul Adom Otchere.

He added, “When it matters most Dede is always there. He is a good player, we saw him at the World Cup, AFCON, club level and all that.”



He stated that most coaches have struggled to control the son of the maestro due to the personality he carries.



For him, the coaches must be bold to bring the player under control when he is fatigued and needs to be substituted.



“He did a surgery and that is what is slowing him down. Dede Ayew’s problem is that the coaches are afraid to handle him well,” Songo said.



Andre Ayew currently plays in the Qatar league for Al Sadd and is the current captain of the Black Stars.