Country Man Songo names three local goalkeepers better than Jojo Wollacott

Controversial sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang better known as Countryman Songo has named three goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League who in his view are better than the current Black Stars goalie, Jojo Wollacott.



Speaking in an interview on Metro TV, Countryman Songo who was not enthused with the performance of the Swindon Town goalkeeper at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations stated that GFA lacks confidence in home-based goalkeepers.



According to him, goalies in the domestic league such as former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalorah, Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak and Eric Ofori Antwi of Legon Cities are far ahead of Wollacott.

“We have the talent, they are good. If you go in for a division 4 goalkeeper, what are you telling me about the Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities goalkeepers? The local goalkeepers are fantastic,” Songo said in the interview on January 25.



The English Football League Two goalkeeper made his debut for Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualification game against Zimbabwe in October 2021.



Wollacott kept in all Ghana’s matches at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and conceded a goal in all three games.



Ghana recorded their worst performance in history as they went in search of their 5th African cup.



Wollacott was in post when the Black Stars lost by 1-0 to Morocco, 3-2 to Comoros and drew 1-1 against Gabon.