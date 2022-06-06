Countryman Songo fires Kurt Okraku for choosing Black Stars and neglecting Black Maidens

Countryman Songo and Kurt Okraku

Countryman Songo urges GFA boss to focus on national youth teams

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang also known as Countryman Songo has hit out at Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku for prioritizing the Black Stars' AFCON Qualifiers over the Black Maidens World Cup Qualifiers.



Ghana’s under-17 female team were eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers on Saturday June 5, 2022 by Morocco on penalty shootouts after undergoing harsh treatments from their opponents.



The Black Maidens had to play without some key players who were ruled out for testing positive for coronavirus.



In addition, the team were not allowed to train before the match and had to change outside the dressing room for their match against the Moroccans.

Speaking in an interview, Countryman Songo condemned the GFA boss for choosing the Black Stars' minor match at the expense of the Black Maidens crucial world cup playoff match.



“Where was Kurt Okraku the FA president when they said the Black Maidens were being robbed in Morocco? If he is serious, Central Republic is not a big team that he should worry about look at that abysmal performance they displayed,” Songo said.



He added, “if he was serious he would have seen the signs that the Moroccans were a threat to Ghana’s qualification. At least, his presence would have normalized things but all he thinks about is being a player agent.”



“Is the Central Republic game a match that you should be following as FA president, they are sick,” the sports journalist said.



The Black Stars drew 1-1 against the Central African Republic on Sunday June 5, 2022 in the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers.





