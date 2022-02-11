Countryman Songo jabs GFA for appointing Otto Addo as Interim Head Coach

Countryman Songo, Sports Journalist

Source: Richard obeng bediako, Contributor

Ghanaian Sports Journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, also known as Countryman Songo has lambasted the Ghana Football Association for appointing Otto Addo as the Interim Head Coach of the Black stars.

The controversial sports Journalist has posited the current situation of the national football team needs a top-class coach like Hughton who can bring back the glory days and the love of Ghanaians for the Stars.



“The most important person if the head coach is not there is the assistant coach. You employ Milo and Otto Addo as assistants knowing that when there is a tournament that guy will not be able to come,” Countryman Songo said in a viral video.



“Otto Addo is a scout he is not a better coach than Chris Hughton, the interest of Ghanaians and the President of the country must be paramount," he added.



According to the Ghanaian Sports commentator and critic, the consistent abysmal performance of the Black Stars can be attributed to the selfish interest of the leadership of the Ghana Football Association who always field their players for their personal gains.

Otto Addo is expected to join the technical team for Ghana’s 2022 Fifa World Cup playoffs game against Nigeria in March.



Milovan Rajevac was axed by the GFA following the poor performance by the Blacks Stars that caused them to be eliminated from the group stages of the 2021 AFCON held in Cameroon.



Watch Full Video Here



