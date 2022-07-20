Countryman Songo renews attack on Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Broadcast journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, commonly known as 'Countryman Songo' has said it's a joke that Ghana is being led to the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Borussia Dortmund's talent coach, Otto Addo.



Songo believes Otto's role at Dortmund does not qualify him to be a Black Stars coach let alone lead Ghana to the World Cup.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Songo said he is surprised that a football powerhouse like Ghana would appoint a 'trainer Scout' to lead the nation to the biggest international showpiece.



"I'm shocked that from the 70s, 80s, 90s and now we are in 2022 and Ghana, who have won African Cup, produced top players have decided to take trainer scout to the World Cup. We are joking. We have the money to hire top coaches but you've allowed the politician to misuse the money. Then in this modern world, not in the olden days, even the 60s and the 70s and 90s, Ghana we were hiring top coaches...But in the modern days is a trainer scout who will be leading Ghana to the World Cup," Songo said.

Otto Addo serves as a transitional/talent coach at Borussia Dortmund with his duty centred on ensuring young players get a smooth transition from the academy to the first team.



The former Black Stars winger steered Ghana to qualify for the World Cup after eliminating Nigeria in a two-legged play-off.



Following the qualification, the Ghana Football Association extended his month interim role to six months, which will come to an end after the World Cup in Qatar.



At Borussia Dortmund, Otto Addo told the BBC in an interview that he holds four major roles at the club which includes managing talent, analysing games of each player in the talent group to identify their strength and weaknesses, individual training, and getting to know the players through meetings and digging into their lives.



The former Dortmund man penned a new three-year deal with Borussia Dortmund in June 2022 as he looks to develop many young talents for the German side.



