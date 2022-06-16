3
Menu
Sports

Countryman Songo slams critiques of Kotoko trophy tour

Iam Countryman Songo Controversial sports broadcaster, Countryman Songo

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko wins GPl title

Kotoko to play at CAF Champions League

Etouga set to leave Kotoko

Controversial sports broadcaster, Countryman Songo has slammed critiques of Asante Kotoko over their Ghana Premier League trophy tour.

Asante Kotoko were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League on June 12 a the Baba Yara Stadium after winning the title with three games to spare.

After annexing the title the Kumasi-based club has resorted to paying homage to corporate bodies for supporting the club, a situation which has courted divided opinion in the football space.

However, according to Songo, Asante Kotoko have a plan to win more sponsors ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign hence their decision to embark on the trophy tour to corporate bodies.

Asante Kotoko have won the league and you say we should stop celebrating and focus on winning the league, you think the management of Kotoko doesn’t have a plan?,” Songo quizzed on his show on Adom Tv.

“Are you not the same people who said Nana Yaw Amponsah has assembled Division 1 League players for Kotoko and also brought in roadside players from Cameroon? But they have scored everyone, they’ve won the league with games to spare.

“You think we don’t have a plan for Africa? We are not just celebrating but rather acknowledging our sponsors so they can help us prepare for Africa,” he added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede