Court don remand Fulani warlord for conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery

Abdullahi Wakili wey dem dey call Fulani warlord of Ibarapaland

Court don remand one Abdullahi Wakili wey dem dey call Fulani warlord of Ibarapaland for prison for Oyo State.

Di Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court wey dey sidon for Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, give di order after Police charge di man go court.



Di police for Oyo State charge 70-year old, Wakili wit im sons Abu, 45; and Samaila, 27; and Aliyu Manu, 20; with six counts on top of conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.



Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu, wey give di order no gree allow di suspects take plea on di charge because im no get power to hear di mata - diafor, di Chief Magistrate order Police to remand Wakili and im sons for Abolongo Correctional facility for Oyo State.

Di Court also order sey make dem transfer di case file to Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), then come adjourn di matter until May 17, for mention.



Farmers and residents of Ayete, Kajola and neighbouring villages for Ibarapaland bin dey live in fear of Wakili and im sons as dem accuse di man of pursuing dem comot dia farms, kidnapping dia pipo wey get money and raping dia women; na all diz allegations we court need to find out.