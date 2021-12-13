Court orders arrest of Ashgold's Kwaku Frimpong

Ashanti Gold president, Kwaku Frimpong

SSNIT sues Ashanti Gold

Kwaku Frimpong fail to show up in court



Hearts of Oak settle part payment of SSNIT debt



A court in Obuasi has issued an arrest warrant for Ashanti Gold president, Dr Kwaku Frimpong for failing to honour writs of summons served by the court.



The Social Security and National Insurance Trust(SSNIT) national coordinator, Nkoh Joseph confirmed to GhanaWeb that Ashgold have defaulted to pay the contributions of their players for over a year.



The Miners’ failure to pay the contributions came to the notice of SNNIT upon checks done by the state-owned institute.



The institute, therefore, requested for meeting with the club owner Kwaku Frimpong but the latter failed to show up.

SSNIT took the next step by serving the club writs of summons. Again no club member turned up in Court. Therefore, an arrest warrant has been issued to get the Business mogul arrested.



Ashanti Gold now becomes the third Ghana Premier League side to be served writs and summons for not playing contributions for their players.



On Friday, December 11, Hearts of Oak were in the news over SSNIT suit. Legon Cities followed later in the day in the same regard.



Nkoh Mensah interview with Kumasi based Fox FM confirmed that Hearts have made part payment of their SNNIT debt.



“Accra Hearts of Oak has this morning made a part payment of GHC50,000 at the Adabraka branch of the SSNIT and a payment plan has been made for them to settle the rest of the amount,” he said.



"I cannot disclose the amount owed but I can confirm it’s a huge amount.” he added