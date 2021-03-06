Covid-19 vaccination: Buhari, Osinbajo go take jab today

Buhari and Osinbajo go take vaccination at di new Banquet Hall wey dey di Presidential Villa Abuja

Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari go to take im own jab of di Covid-19 vaccine today, Saturday March 6.

According to di informate wey dey di official Twitter handle of di National Primary Healkth Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) di vaccination go happun for di new Banquet Hall wey dey di Presidential Villa Abuja.



DI Oga of NPHCDA Dr Faisal Shuaib dey hope say di President vaccination go ginger pipo to also get vaccinated against Covid-19.



"We dey hope say when Nigerians see leaders see oga president and di vice president take di vaccine, e go give dem confidence say di vaccine dey safe," Dr Shuaib bin tok when dem dey launch di vaccination programme for Abuja on Friday,

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also dey expected to get vaccinated today among oda top goment officials.



Dem officially launch di programme on 5 March for 150 frontline health workers for Abuja.