Cremonese director Simone Giacchetta speaks on new sign Felix Afena-Gyan as teenager awaits debut

Simone Giacchetta with Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghana international, Felix Afena-Gyan is in line to mark his debut for new club Cremonese this weekend.

The forward joined the Italian Serie A club from AS Roma before the summer transfer window was shut.



Speaking at a press conference, Cremonese sporting director Simone Giacchetta has disclosed that the club has no doubt Felix Afena-Gyan will be a key resource for the club in the future.



“It is already a heritage of the Cremonese, it is a 2003 that is in the national team and will play the world championship, young people like him in Italy there are only Scalvini and Miretti. As in his case we have made many operations outright because the Cremonese in this category we he wants to stay and we have players who can be resources for the future,” Simone Giacchetta shared.

Since joining Cremonese, Felix Afena-Gyan has not had the chance to play for the team.



This weekend, he will be hoping to earn his first minutes in the Serie A game against Atalanta.