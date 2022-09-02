Cremonese is a good move for Afena-Gyan - Black Stars coach George Boateng

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng has said Felix Afena-Gyan will benefit greatly from his move to Serie A side Cremonese.

The Ghanaian prodigy left AS Roma for newly promoted club, Cremonese for a fee of ten million euros, including add-ons.



While analysing the transfer, George Boateng stated that the move is beneficial to the 18-year-old's development.



“The latest transfer [involving a Ghanaian player] that has just happened is Felix [Afena-Gyan] leaving AS Roma and joining Cremonese, which is good,” Boateng told Joy Sports.



“I think for a young player like him, it’s important to keep developing and the only way you can keep developing is to continue playing games. Training won’t give you that."



Boateng added that, due to the transfer, he hopes Afena-Gyan will be in peak condition for the World Cup in Qatar.



“So, it’s a very good move for Felix and hopefully, we’ll get to see the best of him before the World Cup.”

Felix Afena-Gyan is expected to lead the Black Stars' offensive line in the coming years. He made his international debut in March 2022 and scored his first goal in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar in June 2022.



The teenager could be named to Ghana's World Cup squad to continue his grooming.



EE/KPE