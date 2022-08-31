Cricket: Defenders, BGC tops Group A table; Supreme Cricket Club loses points after vital win

Supreme Cricket Club won the game by 6 wickets

Supreme Cricket Club may have played all the beautiful games and secured the 2 points against Defenders in week 3 of the ongoing New Year Invitational T20 league but eventually lost the points.

Supreme, having won the game by 6 wickets, fielded an unqualified player and so lost the 2 points to Defenders. The said player has been banned by the Ghana Cricket Association (GCA), but Supreme went ahead to field him.



Meanwhile, Defenders won the toss and after choosing to bat first, scored 77 runs, all out in 15 overs. Aziz Sualley took 3-0-8-3, while Obed Harvey took 3-0-10-2.



Supreme, who were playing their first match scored 80 runs, for 4 wickets in 13.4 overs to clinch the victory they ultimately lost.



Samson Awe Awiah was a delight to watch, as he scored 53-36, not out, and was adjudged the Player of the match.



So, in Group A, Defenders are therefore joint top leaders with BGC, who has an NRR advantage, while Karizma and MMG share 1 point each. Hurricane, Supreme, and Ras Bingi (who are yet to play) have no point to show.

In the Group B tie played earlier, Don Bruce after winning the toss and opting to field first limited Punjab to 83 runs for 8 wickets in 16 overs. Sanjay Nayal was good in the bowling figures, taking 4-0-23-3 with an economy rate of 5.75. His teammate Hari Prasad Mohanty also took 3-1-16-2.



In reduced innings due to weather, Don Bruce 84/3 in 11.2 overs. Ashok Behera scored 40-25, while Alex Osei, who was heating up scored 14-19, as he was caught by Gurjeet Sing from Rahul Awasthi’s delivery on the 7.5 over.



Sanjay Nayal was adjudged the player of the match with his impressive bowling figures as Don Bruce won the match by 7 wickets.



Don Bruce, who defeated Salt n Pepper in week one, however, lead group B with 4 points. They are closely followed by Carel Super Kings with 2 points. Swami Sports Club and U-19 team, who are yet to play follow with no point, while Salt n’ Pepper, Punjab IPMC, and Champions United all fall below with no point after playing 1 match each.



Other jaw-breaking fixtures come your way next week (September 4), at the Achimota Cricket Oval C.