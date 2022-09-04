0
Cristian Boateng joins Spanish lower-tier club UDC Torredonjimeno

Christian Boateng 610x400 Cristian Boateng

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Cristian Boateng has sealed a transfer move to lower-tier Spanish side UDC Torredonjimeno

The 22-year-old midfielder joined his new club from fellow lower toer sode Marbella FC.

“Defensive midfielder from Marbella FC, a footballer with a good physique and a lot of quality who will surely make Matías Prats enjoy. BOATENG will defend the red and white!!!

“Welcome and good luck,” an official club statement from UDC Torredonjimeno has said.





