Cristiano Ronaldo's mother is simply fantastic - Fatawu Issahaku

Img 920x5192022 04 15 16 28 40 1984176 Fatawu with Ronaldo's mother

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

After meeting Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, an 18-year-old attacker who has often worked with Sporting's main team, left high appreciation for her.

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim has publicly said that Fatawu will be a part of Sporting's pre-season training this summer. Because he joined Academia de Alcochete in the second part of the season, he can only be registered in the ensuing transfer window.

In April 2022, Fatawu was signed by Sporting on a five year contract with a release clause of 60 million euros.

"This woman is simply fantastic, she always wants to win and always advises you not to lose. She motivates you to always do more than what you can. She is so kind" Fatawu posted on Instagram.

The Steadfast FC and Dreams FC attacker was a member of the Black Stars squad that secured Ghana a ticket to the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.





 









View this post on Instagram













 

A post shared by Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (@issahakufatawu10)







Source: footballghana.com
