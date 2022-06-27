Criticisms made us stronger - Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu says he is elated after his side's victory over 10-man Bechem United in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday after a difficult season.

The Phobians beat the Hunters 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, marking a title defence under Boadu.



Caleb Amankwah had canceled out Emmanuel Avornyo’s opener for Bechem United and team talisman Afriyie Barnieh scored the winner in the second half.



“I say a big thanks to the Hearts of Oak family, board, and everyone. It wasn’t an easy task,” the former Medeama SC gaffer said after the game.



“Being in the top wasn’t it, the most important was to win the trophy and go to Africa but some didn’t understand. There were criticisms but that kept us going



“Bechem has a strong team, a very young side, they are compact in midfield and on the flanks so we had to deploy a strategy to contain them. We decided to bring Obeng in the second half to hold them.”



Hearts of Oak finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season in the 6th position with 48 points.

Boadu also highlighted a bit of the plan for next season.



“No one is leaving as of now but definitely we will make some inclusions before the start of the season.



“We have qualified for Africa again and is the second consecutive season we are doing that so we’ve had a successful season.”



Samuel Boadu is the first coach to retain the title since the late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefi did so in 1999 and 2000.



The MTN FA Cup is his fifth trophy since joining the Phobians.