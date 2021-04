Cross River: Wetin we know about 'eight dead body' wey authorities find for Calabar

NSCDC don confirm say dem find 8 decomposed dead bodies for di outskirt of Calabar on Tuesday

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) don confirm say dem find 8 decomposed dead bodies for di outskirt of Calabar on Tuesday.

Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Solomon Eremi, tok dis one for telephone interview with BBC Pidgin.



Although local media bin don report di bodies been dey "headless", oga Eremi confam say di bodies although "decomposing dem bin no dey without dia heads."

Eremi say di smell from di decomposing bodies attract di attention of passersby wey trace di location of di valley come raise alarm.