'Crucifying Dede Ayew for the missed penalty is very unfair' – Murtala Mohammed

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Outspoken Ghanaian legislator and Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, has said it is unfair for Ghanaians to vilify the captain of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew, for missing the penalty awarded Ghana against Uruguay in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to the maverick legislator, this phenomenon is unfortunate and unfair because Andre Dede Ayew has over the years given his all towards the success of the Black Stars.



“Ghanaians have been unfair to Dede, this gentlemen has been working, there is no player in the Black Stars who has killed himself for the Black Stars than Dede. They hated his father and they are doing that to his son,” he said on TV3's Key Points programme.



He added that, “This guy has dedicated himself to the Black Stars. Tell me which Black Stars player has sacrificed himself for the team more than Dede,”

Addressing a comment that he has a soft spot for the Ayews, Mr Mohammed reiterated that, he is not biased towards the Ayews and that he would defend anyone who gives their best to the growth of Ghana in any possible way at all times.



He stressed that, “I am not just defending Dede, I will defend anyone at any time who gives their best to Ghana, check the records, I defended Asamoah Gyan.”



EAN/ESA