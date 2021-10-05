Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira hails Jeffery Schlupp

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp and his coach Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has heaped praise on Black Stars midfielder Jeffery Schlupp following his outstanding performance against Leicester City last Sunday.

The Ghana international needed one minute on the pitch to score his first league goal of the season as Crystal Palace clawed back to draw 2-2 with Leicester City at home in the English Premier League.



Schlupp replaced Conor Gallagher in the 71st minute and after 60 seconds, he had drawn the Eagles level at Selhurst Park.



He was left unmarked, however, heading in from close range.



Reacting to his performance, the trainer disclosed Jeffery Schlupp who had a good pre-season with the team is a good player.

"He is a really good player and he had a really good pre-season with us," Vieira told football. London."



"Unfortunately for him, he was injured at the wrong time. And since he came back I have been pleased with the midfielders and forward players, so it was difficult for me to give him some time."



"But he has to keep working well, working hard and wait for the opportunity to come and when it comes he will have to take it."



"But I'm really pleased with the attitude that he has in training and how well he's been training. And the objective for him is to challenge those players and when the opportunity comes, he has to be ready to perform."