Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira plays down Wilfried Zaha-Felix Afena Gyan swap deal

Felix Afena-Gyan

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has played down suggestions that a shock swap deal involving Wilfried Zaha and AS Roma young striker Felix Afena-Gyan could happen this summer.

According to reports, Roma and Palace were negotiating a shock swap deal for Zaha by sending Afena-Gyan in the other direction.



Jose Mourinho is believed to be a huge admirer of Zaha, who has just one year left on his contract at Selhurst Park and has long been touted for a move away from Palace.



However, the Palace boss has insisted that the winger is happy with the Eagles and transfer rumours surrounding his future are nothing more than speculation.

"It’s just a report I think," Vieira said. We are in a period where there is a lot of speculation regarding players."



"What is really important for me and the football club is that Wilfried Zaha came back on time and he is working well to have a good season.



"What goes on in the papers, it is difficult for us to control. What I know is that he is happy in our football club and he is looking forward to the new season at our football club."