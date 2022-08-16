0
Crystal Palace boss explains decision to send Rak-Sakyi on loan at Charlton Athletic

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has explained the reason behind Jesurun Rak-Sakyi loan move to Charlton Athletic this summer.

The 19-year-old recently joined the English League 2 outfit in the ongoing transfer window and is expected to play a huge role for his new outfit.

Rak-Sakyi, who signed a five-year contract extension before his loan move will be with Charlton Athletic until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Ahead of Palace game against Liverpool, Patrick Vieira has explained why the club sanctioned the Ghanaian forward loan move to Charlton Athletic.

“It’s a decision that we had to make as a football club because he needs to go to the next step; he needed to play week in, week out”

“This is the best option for him and he’s going to a really good football club with a really good manager to work with and give him game time to help him as a player,” he said.

