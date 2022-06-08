0
Menu
Sports

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish reacts after extending Jordan Ayew's contract

Jordan Ayew 98676.png Jordan Ayew

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has expressed his happiness after the club  triggered the optional one-year extension on Jordan Ayew’s contract.

Ayew's contract was set to run out at the end of the season, but both parties have now agreed to activate the one-year extension in the deal.

The 30-year-old has penned a new deal that will run till June 2023. The former Aston Villa man has enjoyed a great stay at Palace during his three seasons with the London club.

"It remains of pivotal importance to get the right balance of youth and experience in any Premier League squad, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to ensure that these long-standing and experienced players in Jordan, Nathaniel, James and James remain with us for the upcoming campaign," Steve Parish said as quoted by the club's official website.

"Each of them played an enormous role in the progress we’ve all enjoyed in the last year, and we very much expect similar contributions for the season ahead.”

He finished as the club’s top scorer in the 2019/2020 season and was named as their player of the season that same year.

The Black Stars forward was a mainstay in Patrick Vieira’s side this season, making 31 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals and provided three assists.

Ayew, since arriving in the Premier League from Marseille in 2015, has featured for Aston Villa, Swansea now Crystal Palace.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies
Togbe Afede's aide slams Adom-Otchere
Togbe Afede attended 39 out of 242 meetings of Council of State - Adom-Otchere
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim
Father of Rastafarian student at Achimota School complains about son's crude, disrespectful behaviour
No selection, no tracksuit: The story of how Ghana badly treated Otto Addo in 1998
Related Articles: