Crystal Palace considering taking the option of one year extension of Jordan Ayew's contract

Jordan Ayew's contract is set to be extended

Crystal Palace are considering taking off the one-year extension option from Ghana forward Jordan Ayew's contract to make way for a new signing, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Eagles have set sights on Derby County teen Malcolm Ebiowei in the summer transfer window, leaving the door opened for Ayew's departure.



Jordan Ayew's contract with the South London side ends in the summer, and the club has the option of extending for another year.



However, manager, Patrick Vieira is bent on recruiting Malcolm Ebiowei, who had an outstanding campaign with the Rams despite a turbulent season for Derby County.



GHANASoccernet.com can reveal the decision to extend Ayew's contract will be based on Ebiowei's transfer.

Jordan Ayew has been an integral member of Patrick Vieira's team this season, playing an influential role as Crystal Palace reached the semi-final of the FA Cup.



The Black Stars forward has scored two goals in 28 Premier League games for Palace as they sit 14th on the table with six games left to play.



