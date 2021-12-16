Crystal Palace fans vote Jordan Ayew as Man of the Match in Southampton draw

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has been voted the Man of the Match in Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw against Southampton in the English Premier League.



Jordan Ayew scored in the 65th minute to rescue a point for the Eagles at the Selhurst Park after Armando Broja scored to give the away side a 2-1 advantage in the first half.

The goal ended Jordan Ayew’s scoring drought to end the barren run that lasted over 365 days and crowned the forward’s turnaround form recently.



Palace fans voted Ayew as Man of the Match with 44.1% of the total, beating Will Hughes (24.4%) and Wilfried Zaha (12.4%) to the award.



Before his goal, Southampton had the lead from the first half courtesy of goals from James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja that had made Wilfried Zaha’s strike useless in the first half.



