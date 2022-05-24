Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera hints of loan switch for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera has hinted that 19 year old English-born Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be headed out on loan.

The youngster has been a delight to watch for the club's academy and was rightly named as the club's academy player of the year at the end of the campaign.



But the 19 year old winger made just two appearances for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League this season.



“He played two games against Chelsea and United, so it has been challenging and difficult,” said Vieira.



“But he showed some quality, and he is a really promising young talent.

“We have to create that kind of pathway for those young players to play more minutes. In the next couple of days and weeks, we will have some decisions to make regarding his future, of course.



“All the options are on the table.



“We just need to find the best way for him to keep improving himself and to play games. This is what we need to reflect on.”



The youngster scored 19 goals for Crystal Palace at all age groups whiles providing 6 assists for his side in 29 matches.