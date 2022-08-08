0
Menu
Sports

Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng set to join QPR on loan

Malachi Boateng Mbb.png Crystal Palace player, Malachi Boateng

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian Malachi Boateng is close to joining Championship side Queens Park Rangers. 

The Crystal Palace youth star's chances of breaking into Patrick Vieira's team looks slim, hence the decision to move to QPR.

Having joined the Eagles over ten years ago, the former U18 Player of the Year wants first-team football.

He played 53 times for the youth teams of Crystal Palace and has been rated as one of the best talents at the Academy.

Malachi Boateng was born to Ghanaian parents in London and remains eligible to play for the national team of Ghana.

Crystal Palace began their season with a defeat at home to Arsenal last Friday.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
Related Articles: