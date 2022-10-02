1
Menu
Sports

Crystal Palace must learn quickly after Chelsea defeat - Jordan Ayew

Fd V0twWIAM1H6k Jordan (number 9 shirt) provided an assist during the game

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has expressed his frustration after Conor Gallagher’s last minute winner saw Chelsea claim all three points at Selhurst Park.

Ayew provided an assist for Palace in their 2-1 defeat to the Blues on match week eight of the English Premier League on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has made seven league appearances for the Eagles this season and provided two assists in the process.

“Frustration, everyone is frustrated,” Ayew said after the game as quoted by the club's website. “This is not the first time we have conceded in the last minute.

“I think we were close. We deserved at least a point, but we are still a young team. We need to improve in a lot of things. We are improving but we need to improve quickly because the Premier League is ruthless.

“We did well, we controlled the game. It was a nice game for the spectator, but for us it’s a positive performance but it’s not the result we wanted. There is something missing, and we need to work hard.”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
Related Articles: