Crystal Palace pair Jordan Ayew and Jeff Schlupp to work under incoming coach Patrick Vieira

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp are expected to work under incoming coach Patrick Vieira ahead of the new season.

The Frenchman is expected to be named as the new boss to replace Roy Hodgson - who left the club at the end of the season.



Vieira, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, is expected to put pen-to-paper to become the new manager for the Eagles.



The Ghanaian pair will work with the Arsenal legend when the deal is finalized this week.

Vieira last managed Ligue 1 club Nice, first taking charge in the summer of 2018 before being sacked in December last year following a run of five defeats in all competitions.



The former Arsenal captain, who won three Premier Leagues and four FA Cups with the Gunners, previously coached at Manchester City before spending two and a half years in the United States in charge of MLS side New York City.