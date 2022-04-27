Crystal Palace renew interest in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah is still been chased by Crystal Palace according to reports in the English press on Tuesday.

Last summer, Palace was on the verge of signing him, but the deal fell through due to a disagreement over conditions. Then they attempted again in January, only to have their proposal denied.



He performed wonderfully when Arteta started him against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge, the striker scored two goals to help Arsenal secure a 4-2 win. Arteta gave him another chance against struggling Manchester United despite not scoring he worked hard in attack.

Nketiah's main concern about his reluctance to sign a new contract is playing time at the club.



Several other Premier League teams are interested in him, and the Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach has been scouting him for two years.