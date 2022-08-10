Crystal Palace's Malachi Boateng set to go on loan at QPR

Malachi Boateng

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Malachi Boateng is set to leave Crystal Palace and join Queen’s Park Rangers (QPR) on loan.

Malachi Boateng played 20 matches for the Crystal Palace U23 team whiles Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored an impressive 19 goals and provided six assists in just 27 games for the U23s.



The 20-year-old academy star is going to spend the 2022/2023 season away from Selhurst Park as he looks to rack up some valuable first-team minutes.

Having joined the Eagles’ youth ranks just over 10 years ago, the young playmaker, who has featured in 53 youth matches, has so far failed to make his senior debut – that could all be set to change if he impresses next season though.