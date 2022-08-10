0
Menu
Sports

Crystal Palace's Malachi Boateng set to go on loan at QPR

Malachi Boateng Signs Crystal Palace 610x400 Malachi Boateng

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Malachi Boateng is set to leave Crystal Palace and join Queen’s Park Rangers (QPR) on loan.

Malachi Boateng played 20 matches for the Crystal Palace U23 team whiles  Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored an impressive 19 goals and provided six assists in just 27 games for the U23s.

The 20-year-old academy star is going to spend the 2022/2023 season away from Selhurst Park as he looks to rack up some valuable first-team minutes.

Having joined the Eagles’ youth ranks just over 10 years ago, the young playmaker, who has featured in 53 youth matches, has so far failed to make his senior debut – that could all be set to change if he impresses next season though.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa
Leading member of PPP joins NDC
The 'jobless' people who have called on Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six