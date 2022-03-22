1
Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise snubs Nigeria

Lee Carsley, England U21 coach, has stated that Michael Olise would have been called up to the Young Lions team for their forthcoming European Championship qualifiers later this month, but the Crystal Palace player decided to stay with France.

Olise might get a provisional French Football Federation cap on March 24 when Les Bleuets face Faroe Islands in a U21 EURO qualifier.

The Palace youngster was a target for the NFF, with former technical adviser Gernot Rohr included the winger in an extended squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho in 2021.

The NFF intended to secure Olise's international future ahead of France and England, but the player did not appear. However, the NFF has recently got Ademola Lookman to switch nationalities and the player could feature against Ghana.

“You cannot force anyone and I try to stay away from capping someone just to stop them doing something else. It is not something I would want to do," Carsley told Daily Mail.

“We have a responsibility to not just cap a player and then restrict their future. We always want to provide a real connection, so they enjoy representing England,"

“We made Crystal Palace and the player aware that we were interested and he has chosen to go to France and that is his prerogative,” he ended.

