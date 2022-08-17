Crystal Palace set to formally bid for Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

English Premier League club, Crystal Palace are set to officially submit a bid to try and sign Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City.

The Black Stars forward had a good season in the English Championship last season.



As a result, he has become a transfer target of several clubs in England in this transfer window.



Already, Crystal Palace have made advances in a bid to sign the striker from his English Championship club.



Eagles manager Patrick Vieira is on the transfer market trying to sign a replacement for veteran striker Christian Benteke who has left the club this summer.

As the uncertainty over his future at Bristol City continues, Antoine Semenyo has now emerged as a transfer target of Bournemouth.



The English Premier League returnees are pushing to sign the talented youngster to bolster the squad of the team for the 2022/23 football season.



In the coming week, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth could be in a bidding war to try and win the race to sign Antoine Semenyo who could cost in the region of £12 million.



