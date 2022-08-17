0
Menu
Sports

Crystal Palace set to formally bid for Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo 1 Scaled 1 Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League club, Crystal Palace are set to officially submit a bid to try and sign Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City.

The Black Stars forward had a good season in the English Championship last season.

As a result, he has become a transfer target of several clubs in England in this transfer window.

Already, Crystal Palace have made advances in a bid to sign the striker from his English Championship club.

Eagles manager Patrick Vieira is on the transfer market trying to sign a replacement for veteran striker Christian Benteke who has left the club this summer.

As the uncertainty over his future at Bristol City continues, Antoine Semenyo has now emerged as a transfer target of Bournemouth.

The English Premier League returnees are pushing to sign the talented youngster to bolster the squad of the team for the 2022/23 football season.

In the coming week, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth could be in a bidding war to try and win the race to sign Antoine Semenyo who could cost in the region of £12 million.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
The three ministers Kufuor Foundation CEO wants Akufo-Addo to fire
What Alan Kyerematen told Hopeson Adorye after ‘controversial’ comment
US-based Ghanaian faces 50 years in jail over fraud, money laundering
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Related Articles: