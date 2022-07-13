1
Crystal Palace set to sign Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan from AS Roma this summer

NXGN 2022 Felix Afena Gyan.png Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

England Premier League team Crystal Palace FC are set to sign Ghana forward Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan from AS Roma this summer, Dailymailgh.com understands.

The Eagles are keen to add the young and talented striker to their ranks following his breakthrough season in the Italian top-flight last campaign.

According to a trusted Italian journalist, Fabrizio Di Marzio, Crystal Palace holds a solid interest in Roma’s Felix Afena-Gyan and is ready to splash money on him.

The Premier League club are ready to invest 10-12 million euros for the Ghanaian to make him their player before the start of the 2022-23 season in England which kicks off on August 5.

Afena Ohene-Gyan was instrumental as Ghana qualified for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament by eliminating neighbours, the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March.

He scored two goals in 17 Italy Serie A games in his debut season for the Red and Yellows outfit after his promotion into the first team by Jose Mourinho.

Afena Ohene-Gyan went ahead to grab his first Ghana goal for the Black Stars against Madagascar in the opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Cape Coast and also registered an assist in the game.

